Andres Iniesta has said that he feels it is unlikely that Neymar will return to Barcelona in the current climate.

The 27-year-old, who left the Catalan giants for Paris Saint-Germain in a world-record deal in 2017, was repeatedly linked with a move back to Ernesto Valverde’s side during the summer.

A deal could not be completed though, meaning that the Brazilian international will remain in the French capital for probably another season.

Speaking to the Spanish press, Iniesta said that he is a little perplexed as to where Neymar would fit into the current Barcelona side alongside the likes of Lionel Messi, Luis Suarez, Ousmane Dembele, summer signing Antoine Griezmann and young prospects like Ansu Fati.

The former Spain international also questioned the likelihood of Jose Mourinho taking the reins at Camp Nou at some point this season, describing it as a “complicated” prospect.