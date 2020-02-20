<a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>





Bruno Fernandes and Odion Ighalo have integrated well into the squad, Andreas Pereira insisted.

The duo arrived at Manchester United in the January transfer window.

Fernandes joined from Sporting Lisbon for a fee of up to £68m while Ighalo moved from Shanghai Shenhua on loan on deadline day.

The Nigeria international was initially kept away through fears over the coronavirus whereas Fernandes was thrown straight into the starting line up.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer is hoping the added firepower can boost their top four hopes.

And the two have got used to the squad already despite their limited time, Pereira said.

He said: “It was really good [in Spain], we had good training sessions over there, prepared really well and it was good for team spirit.





“Bruno and Odion have settled in really well, they got on board very quickly and we’re happy they’re with us.

“He’s [Bruno] adapting to a new team, we’ll see him play better and better each game and hopefully Odion can come in and do the same thing.”

United are three points behind fourth-placed Chelsea after beating them 2-0 at Stamford Bridge on Monday night.

Fernandes grabbed an assist, crossing for Harry Maguire to score his first goal for the club.

And Ighalo came off the bench to make his debut, nearly scoring but was thwarted by Willy Caballero.

United take on Club Brugge tonight in the first knockout stage of the Europa League.