Andreas Pereira hopes a Manchester United victory over Liverpool on Sunday will kick start their poor start to the season.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s side have had a lot of soul-searching to do over the international break after the shock loss at embattled Newcastle left them just two points off the Premier League relegation zone.

Liverpool are looking to compound United’s worst start in 30 years on Sunday, when Jurgen Klopp’s men will aim for a record-equalling 18th successive top-flight victory.

All eyes will be on Old Trafford as the old foes do battle and Pereira believes this is the “perfect” match.

“We know the fans are hurting,” the 23-year-old midfielder said. “The players and everyone at the club, here at the training ground, hurts.

“Me, even more, because I’m a Manchester United fan and a player and I am here at the Aon Training Complex every day. It hurts not getting the results.

“Everybody is doing their best to get it turned around and I am sure it will happen.

“Everyone is working hard, even harder, and, sooner or later, when everyone is working hard, things get back to good ways.

“It’s a perfect game against Liverpool, a perfect derby, and we have to build up for it.”