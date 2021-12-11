Andreas Pereira confirms he wants to leave Manchester United

Andreas Pereira has revealed that he will ‘do everything’ to push for a move to Flamengo.

Pereira joined Flamengo on loan in August and he’s since become a key player Brazilian side, making 24 appearances this term.

The 25-year-old made his United debut under Louis Van Gaal six years ago, however, he failed to establish himself in Jose Mourinho’s and Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s first-team plans, which has seen him leave the club on loan four different times across the years.

Pereira is now enjoying the best football of his career at Flamengo and he’s outlined his ‘desire’ to permanently join the club.

“My desire has always been to stay here at Flamengo, and now we are going to do everything,” Pereira told ESPN.

“We are going to talk to President Landim and Marcos Braz to make this possible. Of course, I have a feeling that I owe the fans a title.

“As I told them, you can count on me, I’ll do my best so that next year we can come out with those titles there.”

Ralf Rangnick has admitted that United’s squad is too large and the German could look to cash in on loanee Pereira.

Pereira is contracted at Old Trafford until 2023.