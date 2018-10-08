



Helsingborg centre-back Andreas Granqvist has said he is flattered by reports linking him with Manchester United and would consider a “concrete offer” to move to Old Trafford.

Reports have suggested Sweden international Granqvist could join United in January after United manager Jose Mourinho failed in his attempts to sign a centre-back in the summer.

The 33-year-old, who signed for Helsingborg in the summer after five years playing in Russia, said he and the club would consider the situation when the window opens after Christmas.

“I’m not closing any doors,” Expressen reported him as saying. “But it’s so far away and, as long as there’s nothing concrete, it’s mainly just speculation.

“We’ll have to see what happens. I’m fully focused on Helsingborg, and it’s not relevant now anyway since the window is closed.

“As I said last week, I’m flattered to even be linked with a such a big team as Manchester United. Then we’ll have to see how much there is to it, but I’m sure there’s an interest since it’s in the media.

“If there is a concrete proposal in January I’ll have to consider that then, and Helsingborg will have to consider that then. Right now, there isn’t.”