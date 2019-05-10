<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt='' /></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt='' /></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt='' /></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt='' /></a>

With four Scudettos won, the Coppa Italia and the Supercoppa Italiana, it’s fair to say Andrea Pirlo made his mark on the pitch as a Juventus player.

And four years after leaving the club, it seems the former midfielder could soon be heading back to make his mark in the dugout.

Italian outlet Tuttosport report on Friday that the Bianconeri bosses are thinking of offering Pirlo the chance to coach the club’s under-23 side from next season onwards.

The 39-year-old officially hung up his boots at the end of 2017 after two years with MLS outfit New York City FC and has since been studying for his Uefa Pro License while frequently working as a television pundit.

Mauro Zironelli is currently coaching Juve’s under-23s but the club’s hierarchy are reportedly not particularly impressed with the job done by the former midfielder and are unlikely to offer him a new contract when his current one expires at the end of the current season.

That means the job could well be Pirlo’s and who knows? Maybe the 2006 World Cup winner could end up going the way of Pep Guardiola at Barcelona and Zinedine Zidane at Real Madrid, by cutting his teeth in the youth system before eventually progressing to glory with the first-team.