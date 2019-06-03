<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

Former AC Milan and Juventus midfielder Andrea Pirlo criticised the display of some players from both Liverpool and Tottenham in the Champions League finals.

The Italian legend was of the view that Divock Origi’s goal against Tottenham only redeemed his poor performance and the likes of Dele All and Christian Eriksen was far from their best despite playing in the Champions League final for the first time.

“Tottenham showed no character, there were players like Dele Alli and Christian Eriksen who didn’t want the ball,” Pirlo told Sky Sport Italia.

“There was very little quality in midfield and the penalty incident made all the difference. Don’t get me wrong, it’s a thoroughly deserved trophy for Liverpool’s overall season, but also for their wonderful fans.

“However, Origi was awful. He came off the bench with a horrible attitude, unworthy of a Champions League Final. If he hadn’t scored that goal, they should’ve given him a kicking.”

The 2-0 victory over Spurs ensured Liverpool claimed their 6th Champions title since the inception of the tournament.