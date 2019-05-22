<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

After an incredible start at Sevilla, Andre Silva’s life turned pretty bleak – scoring just twice since the end of September.

In fact, it went from bad to ugly as he was accused of faking his knee injury by manager Joaquín Caparrós after accepting a call-up from Portugal for the Nations League finals despite being out since the beginning of April.

In an Instagram post on Tuesday, Silva seemingly admitted that he will return to Milan, as Sevilla will not activate his €38m purchase option.

“Another season ends, thank you Sevilla for the incredible reception,” he said.

“I loved the spirit of the club and city. I hope the future brings good things!”

The former Porto man scored 11 goals and added three assists in 40 matches in all competitions this season.