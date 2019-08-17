Following his brace in Swansea City's 3-1 comeback win over Northampton, Andre Ayew reiterated his commitment to the club with the desire to do more.

Andre Ayew made his Championship bow in Swansea City’s 3-2 come-from-behind victory over Preston North End on Saturday.

Following his starring role in Tuesday’s League Cup win over Northampton Town, the Ghana captain was named in the Swans’ squad for a league outing for the first time since May 2018.

Ayew started on the bench at Liberty Stadium but was introduced as a 22nd-minute substitute for injured Nathan Dyer.

Borja Baston’s double and George Byers’ effort were enough for Steve Cooper’s men to stretch their unbeaten streak to four matches across all competitions.

Swansea City are fourth on the Championship log with seven points after three outings.

Ayew will be hoping to play a part when the Swans visit Queens Park Rangers for their next league match fixture on Wednesday.

