Anderson Esiti has joined Greek Super League One champions PAOK from Belgian side Gent.

The 25-year-old Nigerian midfielder signed a four-year contract with the Double-headed Eagle of the North on Thursday.

Esiti, who had previously played for Portuguese sides Leixoes and Estoril, made 77 league appearances for the Belgian First Division A side before his departure.

Esiti will team up with Anglo-Nigerian and former Arsenal forward Chuba Akpom and Morocco’s Omar El Kaddouri.

The midfielder could make his first appearance for PAOK when they clash with Fortuna Sittard in a pre-season friendly game on Saturday.