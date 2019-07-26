KAA Gent midfielder Anderson Esiti has revealed he is struggling to control his muscles that he now does very little at the gym.

Anderson Esiti has joined Greek Super League One champions PAOK from Belgian side Gent.

The 25-year-old Nigerian midfielder signed a four-year contract with the Double-headed Eagle of the North on Thursday.

Esiti, who had previously played for Portuguese sides Leixoes and Estoril, made 77 league appearances for the Belgian First Division A side before his departure.

Esiti will team up with Anglo-Nigerian and former Arsenal forward Chuba Akpom and Morocco’s Omar El Kaddouri.

The midfielder could make his first appearance for PAOK when they clash with Fortuna Sittard in a pre-season friendly game on Saturday.

