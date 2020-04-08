Super Eagles forward, Henry Onyekuru will be on the sidelines for the next two weeks after getting injured in training for French Ligue 1 side, Monaco.

Belgian club Anderlecht are interested in signing Nigeria winger Henry Onyekuru from Monaco this summer.

Onyekuru is currently on loan with Turkish Super Lig champions Galatasaray.

The 22-year-old spent the 2017/2018 campaign on loan at Anderlecht from Premier League outfit Everton.


He scored 10 goals in 28 appearances before he suffered a serious knee injury which ended his season.

Their interest could derail Galatasaray chances of extending Onyekuru’s loan stay for another season.

The former KAS Eupen player joined Monaco last summer but made just four appearances before linking up with Galatasaray on loan in January.

