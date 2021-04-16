



Anderlecht have reportedly made a decision about Paul Mukairu and that is to keep the Nigerian player as the Belgian giants see him as their top striker in the nearest future.

Back in October of last year, Anderlecht signed Mukairu on loan for the rest of the season from Turkish Süper Lig club, Antalyaspor with option to get him on a permanent deal.

And ever since then, the striker has gone ahead to score four goals and weigh in with four assists in 26 appearances across all competitions for the Belgian Pro League outfit.

Anderlecht are satisfied with the 21-year-old’s overall performances for them during the 2020/21 term and hope to agree a permanent transfer with his parent club, Antalyaspor.





According to Voetbalnieuws: “Paul Mukairu showed potential and within Anderlecht they see a future topper in him. Although there is still a lot of work to be done,” it stated.

“RSCA has a purchase option of 3million euros but that amount is a bit on the high side. Peter Verbeke may try to get yet another deal at Antalyaspor,” Voetbalnieuws revealed.

Meanwhile, Antalyaspor caretaker manager, Serdar Ertemcöz has also spoken about Mukairu, saying that: “I can only confirm that Mukairu is happy at Anderlecht,” the coach said.

“The performances are good for a first season. Anderlecht have until June to exercise the purchase option. I cannot say more about that in the time being,” Ertemcöz concluded.﻿