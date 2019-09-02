Michy Batshuayi is set to stay at Chelsea, but Frank Lampard admits the exit door remains open for Davide Zappacosta and Tiemoue Bakayoko.

Anderlecht are reportedly ‘trying everything’ to sign Michy Batshuayi from Chelsea before the window closes later.

Bathsuayi has struggled to establish himself as a first-team regular at Stamford Bridge under a succession of managers, and has once again found himself on the bench this term as well.

The Belgium international played just eight minutes at the weekend as Chelsea drew 2-2 with Sheffield United.

And now a report in France Football has claimed that Anderlecht – managed by Vincent Kompany – are desperate to sign the striker before tonight’s deadline.

There are no further details as to whether the move would be permanent for just a loan.

Get more stories like this on Twitter

AD: To get thousands of free final year project topics and other project materials sorted by subject to help with your research [click here]


Related StoriesMORE FROM AUTHOR

More Stories