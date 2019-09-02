<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

Anderlecht are reportedly ‘trying everything’ to sign Michy Batshuayi from Chelsea before the window closes later.

Bathsuayi has struggled to establish himself as a first-team regular at Stamford Bridge under a succession of managers, and has once again found himself on the bench this term as well.

The Belgium international played just eight minutes at the weekend as Chelsea drew 2-2 with Sheffield United.

And now a report in France Football has claimed that Anderlecht – managed by Vincent Kompany – are desperate to sign the striker before tonight’s deadline.

There are no further details as to whether the move would be permanent for just a loan.