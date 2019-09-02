Anderlecht are reportedly ‘trying everything’ to sign Michy Batshuayi from Chelsea before the window closes later.
Bathsuayi has struggled to establish himself as a first-team regular at Stamford Bridge under a succession of managers, and has once again found himself on the bench this term as well.
The Belgium international played just eight minutes at the weekend as Chelsea drew 2-2 with Sheffield United.
And now a report in France Football has claimed that Anderlecht – managed by Vincent Kompany – are desperate to sign the striker before tonight’s deadline.
There are no further details as to whether the move would be permanent for just a loan.
