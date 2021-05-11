Anderlecht coach Vincent Kompany has spoken about the goal heroics of Paul Onuachu with Genk ahead of the championship playoffs involving the two clubs.

Anderlecht will do battle against Genk in continuation of the Belgian championship playoffs tomorrow.

Genk are second in the standings with 34 points, while Anderlecht are bottom on 31 points.

Onuachu has accounted for 31 goals in the league thus far and Kompany is very much aware of this feat.

“KRC Genk is a team with players who can make a difference. If they are in shape, it is an impressive team”, Kompany said.





“If you score thirty times, then you know that the boy (Onuachu) has confidence. But we can name them all, also Bongonda and Ito are there.

“At Genk they have players who you know are going to score 15 or 30 goals. We don’t have that yet, but in recent weeks several guys have found their way to the goal. That’s important for a team. Certain guys are pushing their limits. shifting it. “

“We have to be top against that as a team. If we are a little less strong, then we have it. difficult, but we remain competitive because we can always rely on a base.”