English Championship side Chalton Athletics and Belgian giants Anderlecht have expressed interest in signing Super Eagles forward Issac Success on loan till the rest of the season.

The two clubs are said to be in the race to land the 23-year-old forward before the closure of the January transfer window on the 1st of February.





The English media reported on Tuesday that Watford is open to allowing Nigerian forward along with his compatriot Tom Dele-Bashiru to join any team of their desire before the end of the current transfer window after manager Nigel Pearson confirmed he won’t be counting on them for now.

Success has struggled for game time this season and has fallen behind Troy Deeney and Ismaila Sarr in the pecking order.

A move away from the Vicarage road is definitely what will benefit Success, who has seen his career stalled in the last two seasons.