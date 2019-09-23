<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>





Ander Herrera backed Neymar to win the Ballon d’Or one day after the forward’s impressive start to the season for Paris Saint-Germain continued.

Neymar scored his second late winner in as many games this campaign, leading PSG to a 1-0 victory over Lyon in Ligue 1 on Sunday.

The forward was heavily linked with a return to Barcelona during the transfer window, but ended up staying in Paris and has starred on his return.

Herrera, who arrived at PSG in July, believes the Brazil international is a future Ballon d’Or winner.

“I’m delighted to play with Neymar. I will not talk about his transfer window,” the midfielder said, via L’Equipe.

“Now, Neymar is with us. He is a fantastic player who can be Ballon d’Or, this season, in a year, in two years.

“We are very happy. I hope he can play like that all season.”

PSG’s win saw them move seven points clear of ninth-placed Lyon, although their lead at the top is just three points to Angers and Nice.

But Herrera laughed off any suggestions the title was already won for Thomas Tuchel’s men.

“No, there are only six matches. I just saw the table. There is Rennes, Angers, Marseille,” he said.

“We respect a lot of teams and all opponents. We will always play with respect.”