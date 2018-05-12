Ander Herrera believes Michael Carrick has all the attributes to be a successful part of Jose Mourinho’s coaching staff at Manchester United.

Carrick, 36, will retire at the end of the season and join as a coach after a 12-year playing career at Old Trafford.

Despite only started three games in all competitions this season, Mourinho has confirmed Carrick will be in Sunday’s starting line-up against Watford at Old Trafford so United fans can pay tribute in the final home game of the season.

Herrera believes the former England international has all the attributes to succeed in a managerial role in the future.

“He’s the right person to be an assistant as he’s very calm and balanced,” said Herrera.

“If you have one guy next to you like that it really helps you. It’s one of the qualities he has that can make him a good manager in the future.

“He never gets crazy happy and in the bad moments he keeps his head and tries to give the right advice to the team. That’s why I think he’s going to be a good manager in the future.”

Herrera described Carrick as one of the best midfielders of the last decade and hopes United can deliver a “beautiful” send off for him.

“It’s all about having a beautiful day and saying goodbye to Michael in the best way possible,” he continued.

“Let’s try and make it a beautiful day for him. He’s a legend of the club. I really respect him and look up to him because of the way he plays.

“He doesn’t speak that much but he always does it in a serious and right way. He trains hard every day, even when he’s not playing too much, and is so professional.

“I’ve been so lucky to play with him for years and hopefully I can enjoy him as an assistant. He has been very successful for the club, one of the best midfielders in the last 10 years in the world, and he is a big loss.”