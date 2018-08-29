Ander Herrera says it will be “easy” for Manchester United to turn around their poor start of the season if they can recreate the form they showed in the first half against Tottenham Hotspur.

Jose Mourinho’s side fell to a heavy defeat against Spurs at Old Trafford on Monday night but Herrera has warned Burnley, who United visit on Sunday, that they should not read too much into the 3-0 scoreline.

“We did a good 60 or 70 minutes [against Tottenham] and should have been winning 2-0 at half-time, but we weren’t,” the midfielder told Sky Sports. “If we want to win the next game against Burnley this is the commitment we should have.

“The basics have been shown. This is the way we have to play if we want to win against Burnley.

“When you lose 3-0 at home, a team like Manchester United, if you didn’t watch the game, you would think it has been a disaster, but it hasn’t been at all.

“For the first 70 minutes, we were good. It’s easy to turn things around.”

Mourinho watched United suffer their heaviest home defeat since 2014 despite having 23 shots on goal.

Romelu Lukaku had three good chances in the first half and Herrera has admitted it is an area where they will have to improve on at Turf Moor.

“When you have so many opportunities to score in the first 60 or 70 minutes and you don’t do it, the opponent can score,” Herrera said. “The opponent can hurt you. They did it — they scored from their first corner — and what can we say?

“I think the commitment, the approach, the attitude, the way we faced the game was perfect. We didn’t let them build — one of the things they do well is building up and we didn’t let them do it.”