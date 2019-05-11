<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt='' /></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt='' /></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt='' /></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt='' /></a>

Manchester United midfielder Ander Herrera will leave the club after five years in the Premier League.

The news was confirmed on Saturday morning.

“There is red in my heart, I knew it from the first time I played here and in the moment I started to wear it,” Herrera declared in a video posted on Twitter.

Herrera is widely expected to join Paris Saint-Germain on a free transfer this summer.

After moving to Old Trafford in 2014, the Spaniard became a firm fan favourite.

If he features against Cardiff City on Sunday, it will be his 190th appearance for the club.

In the 189 to date, he’s scored 20 times for United and won the Europa League, two FA Cups and the League Cup.