<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

Paris Saint-Germain have announced the long-awaited signing of Ander Herrera.

The midfielder had been available on a free transfer this summer after leaving Manchester United.

He has now put pen to paper on a five-year deal with the French champions.

The 28-year-old had been closely tracked by PSG after announcing that he would not pen a new deal at Old Trafford.

“PSG are the biggest club in France who continue to progress and fight for all titles,” Herrera told the club’s official website.

“I really wanted to come to Paris and wear these colours. The club has a very beautiful story.

“I’m happy to be here to write new pages. I really love the city too, it is the most beautiful city in the world.

“I can promise the fans three things: work, professionalism and passion.”

Herrera, who had been with United since 2014, has also won two caps for his country.