Anthony Martial can be “one of the best players in the world”, according to Manchester United team-mate Ander Herrera.

Martial had a frustrating second season under Jose Mourinho at Old Trafford – scoring nine goals in 18 starts – leading to him being left out of France’s World Cup-winning squad and linked with a move away.

Sky Sports reports Martial is part of United’s plans for the forthcoming season, despite his agent telling French media in July that he wants to leave.

Herrera has been impressed by Martial’s start to pre-season and has backed him to rediscover his form this term.

“He’s very talented,” the Spanish midfielder said. “He can be one of the best players in the world and I think he is very focused this season to smash it.

“When you have players like Anthony, like Marcus Rashford, Jesse Lingard, Juan Mata, Alexis Sanchez, those kind of players that can change the game.”

“If one of them cannot play, we have three or four more so we have lots of options. I think we shouldn’t think that any other club in the Premier League has better players because at least we have as good as the opponents.

“Now it’s all about work, confidence, about keep playing like he did today. I am confident with them because they are all amazing players and Anthony looks very sharp.”

Martial played 62 minutes in United’s opening game of pre-season, and he will now have to contend with Alexis Sanchez for a starring role following the Chilean’s arrival in LA on Sunday after being delayed by visa issues.

Mourinho has been keen to get Sanchez playing as soon as possible, with his attacking options limited for the start of the season as his World Cup stars recover from their campaigns in Russia.