Anayo Iwuala insists Enyimba can overturn their first leg defeat against Egypt’s Pyramids FC and secure a place in the semi-finals of the CAF Confederation Cup.

The Peoples Elephant lost 4-1 in the first leg last Sunday and must score three goals without conceding to eliminate the Egyptians.

Despite the enormity of the task before him and his teammates, Iwuala is adamant they can eliminate last season’s finalists from the competition.





“We just have to put our heads together, work as a team with one mind, its football and I believe anything is possible. We have to get the three goals, we can and it’s possible and I believe come Sunday we will get the three goals by his grace,” Iwuala told the club website.

The winger is available for the game after serving missing the first leg due to suspension.

Defender Nabil Yarou is in for the tie as well after missing the first leg because of passport issues.

However, Imo obot, Stanley Okorom, Samson Obi, and Sadiq Abubakar remain sidelined due to injuries.