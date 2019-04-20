<a href='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

The management of Udala FC on Saturday expressed delight over their victory against FC Ifeanyi Ubah and advancement to the second round of the ongoing NEROS/Anambra Football Association (FA) Cup.

Udala FC defeated their Nnewi-based counterparts 4-2 on penalties at NEROS Stadium, Nanka, on Friday to book a place in the quarterfinals of the competition.

According to Philip Udala, Chairman of the club, the victory is an act of God.

He said that eliminating FC Ifeanyi Ubah from the competition and ending their dominance in the last four years in the state was the high point for his team for the year.

“It was not easy for us. Beating FCIU is like winning the Cup for us because they have had a way of winning it in the last four years.

“Because of that about 74 clubs used to register for the competition but only 29 are playing now. Now it is open for any club that works hard to win.

“My charge on Anambra FA is that they should be firm on the rules and fair to all for football to grow in the state, people are calling to congratulate me on this victory as if we have won the trophy,” he said.

In the quarterfinals pairings of the competition, Udalla FC will battle for a semifinals slot against Cardinal Arinze FC at NEROS Stadium.

Similarly, Aspire FC and Alstars FC will slug it out at FC Ifeanyi Ubah International Stadium, Nnewi.

Other quarterfinal pairings are R&S Lotto against CKC Stars at the Rojenny Stadium, Oba, as well as Ozolla FC versus FC Ifeanyi Ubah Feeders.