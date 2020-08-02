



Anam Imo made her first start of the 2019-20 season as she featured in Rosengard’s 2-1 win over Faith Micheal’s Pitea on Sunday.

The Super Falcons striker, who joined Rosengard from Nigerian side Nasarawa Amazons in April 2019, helped them to the 2019 Swedish Damallsvenskan title, scoring five goals in 17 games.

The Nigeria international has featured in all seven matches of the champions this season, although she came off the bench on each occasion.

Impressed by her showing, coach Jonas Eidevall responded by thrusting Imo into his starting line-up, the Nigerian replacing the team’s joint top scorer Anna Anvegard in Rosengard’s front two.

The hosts made an impressive start to the contest, as Johanna Rytting-Kaneryd opened the scoring for the holders against the 2018 winners just 13 minutes into the encounter at Malmo IP.





Mimmi Larsson netted seven minutes later to double the lead, and Josefin Johansson’s second-half strike for the visitors could not deny the hosts, who held on to claim the three points.

Imo featured from the start to the finish in Rosengard’s win, while compatriot Micheal lasted the duration of the encounter but could not help Pitea avoid their third defeat of the season.

The result saw hosts Rosengard open a two-point lead at the top of the log with 19 points from eight matches, while visitors Pitea are fifth with 11 points from the same number of games.

In their next outings, Rosengard will travel to face 10th-placed IK Uppsala on August 7, while Pitea welcome last season runners up Goteborg and Swedish-born Nigerian Evelyn Ijeh the next day.