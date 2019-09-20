<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

Nigeria Amputee football team on Friday appealed to government and private organisations for support ahead of the upcoming African Amputee Football Nations Cup, scheduled for Angola.

The team’s Acting Technical Director, Pius Asaba, made the plea in an interview with the newsmen in Lagos even as he reflected on the team’s preparations for the continental tournament.

Newsmen report that the Special Eagles are set to participate in the 5th edition of the Cup of African Nations for Amputee Football (CANAF) scheduled for Angola from Oct. 1 to Oct. 14 in Luanda.

He said that they were already in camp without funding for the amputee team.

“We have commenced training because our players are already in camp. Their training hours is from seven to eight in the morning and in the evening from four to six.

“We still have challenges especially concerning sponsorship and we have less than 12 days to move to Angola for the nation’s cup.

“We are expecting the funds from the government because we have resubmitted our proposal to them and we are expecting funds to be released,’’ he said.

Asaba, however, told NAN that the team was open to sponsorships from individuals, philanthropists and corporate organisations.

“Also we are soliciting support from the private organisations and well-meaning Nigerians if they can come to our aid it will make things easy for our performance.

“All hope is not lost because we have not missed any appearance in the nation’s cup and we won’t miss this one as well. The World Cup in 2018 was our first appearance.

“We have 11 players in camp, one helper and three coaches. But presently we have not gotten any support from the government and the public either.

“We are hoping that the team will be able to leave the country by Oct. 2 latest,” he said.