Team manager of NPFL side and CAF Confederation Cup campaigners Enugu Rangers Barrister Amobi Ezeaku has stated that the Flying Antelopes are taking positives despite their CAF Confederation Cup ouster following the huge 1-0 win recorded against Pyramids FC of Egypt in Cairo to end the Egyptian side’s unbeaten run in the Confederation cup.

Amobi speaking in a chat said the win for the Flying Antelopes was equally Rangers 5th game without a defeat which also indicate that the team is gaining momentum which will be needed for a successful continuation and campaign in the league.





“We are very grateful for the win against FC Pyramids, we understand that it was meant to be a tough game and it really was but we have to look at the positives, this is the 5th game we are going without a defeat and we want to maintain the momentum focusing on the NPFL as we finalise our campaign against El Masry of Egypt on Sunday at the Cathedral and then we look ahead with great optimism and we know that the future holds a lot for the club.”