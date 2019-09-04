<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

Aminu Umar has ended his season long loan spell at Turkish Premier Lig side, Caykur Rizespor and signed a three-year substantive contract with the club.

Umar arrived on loan last term from Osmanlispor having previously featured for Samsunspor in the 2013/2014 season.

And the 24-year-old Nigeria who scored U-23 Eagles’ second goal in Nigeria’s 2-0 defeat of Denmark in the quarterfinals of the 2016 Rio Olympic Games men’s football event, would be looking to improve on his six goals performance in 31 games last term.

Caykur Rizespor announced on their website the signing of the Nigerian forward on a permanent deal.

The former Wikki Tourists of Bauchi striker was part of coach John Obuh’s U20 Flying Eagles that represented Nigeria at the FIFA U20 World Cup finals, Turkey 2013.

He has equally featured for the Super Eagles, with four caps.