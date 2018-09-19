Front runner for the NFF presidency Aminu Maigari has described as “unacceptable” the decision of the electoral committee to issue him “provisional clearance” after they had earlier cleared him for the polls.

“The decision of the electoral committee is unacceptable after I was cleared to run for this elections,” the former NFF boss said.

“I believe that there is a deadline for the hearing of petitions, not just few hours to the elections.”

He further said he will appeal the decision of the electoral committee.

Maigari also said the original copies of his school certificates are intact and are readily available for any examination.

“I have my original certificates fully supported by all the necessary documentations and they are available for anyone who cares to examine them,” he maintained.