A former chairman, Nigeria Football Association (NFA), Alhaji Aminu Maigari said the Super Eagles did not play too badly in their 0-2 loss against Croatia on Saturday.

Maigari passed tge verdict in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Bauchi.

“The match wasn’t too bad. So now we are looking forward to the next matches, I believe we will improve and do the right thing.

”In the game of football, they should now sit down in a lecture hall so that they should analysis their mistakes.

“Where they need to improve, they should improve and where they should sustain, they should sustain. Individually and collectively they should bring the game back to the right,” he stressed.

Another seasoned football administrator, Alhaji Sani Toro, said that there was still chance for the Super Eagles to improve on their performance.

“There is still chances but we need to put our heads together and be committed.

”The group is not an easy one because people earlier thought Argentina will have supremacy over the rest of the team in the group but it didn’t win its first game,” he said.

The National Vice President, Sports Writers Association of Nigeria (SWAN) Umar Said, also described the encounter as “a good match.”

He said that Nigeria lost the match to to Croatia due to inexperience on the part of the players.

“There is need for our players to play as a team, by providing a ‘three-positional play.

”The second goal by the Croatians was due to inexperience too by our defenders and the technical crew of the team needs to do a major surgical operation before our second match.

“This is necessary because once we lost our second match, I think we are out of the tournament,” he said.