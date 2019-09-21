<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

Nigeria’s Ambassador to the Republic of Togo, His Excellency Joseph Olusola Iji, on Friday made a passionate win-the-match plea to the Home-based Senior National Team, Super Eagles B who arrived in Lome, Togo, by mid-day of the same day.

The Eagles will take on the Sparrow Hawks of Togo on Sunday in a first leg, second-round qualifying match of the 2020 African Nations Championship billed for Cameroon.

Ambassador Iji who addressed the team at their La Concorde Hotel abode on arrival, said a win would surely make the return game a lot easier for the Eagles and for Nigeria.

He said, “I am so happy to receive you and our sincere wish here is for you to go all out for a win. I’m sure that would make the second leg less burdensome. We plead that you do our country proud and as you know, Nigerians have faith in you to do the needful.

“Please do it right as that would make His Excellency, Mr. President happy; make the Sports Minister happy and myself extremely happy. And of course for you an easier second match and peace of heart for Nigerians.

“Be business-like for the love of the country and sports. “

The Ambassador received the team himself and led the convoy from the airport to the hotel, assisted by the Embassy Protocol Officer, Mrs. Rita Eki Nwogwugwu.