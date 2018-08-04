There are now very strong indications that the group led by Amaju Pinnick plan to stage elections into the executive committee of the Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) on September 22 in another desperate bid to return wholesale to office.

This will be a clear one week before the previous date of September 29 that was endorsed by the NFF congress.

This change of date, it was further gathered, was due to the clash with the CAF Congress, which will take place in Morocco on September 29.

Interestingly, this will be three days before the Federal High Court in Jos resumes hearing of the NFF leadership tussle case that has been running since 2014.

The Pinnick’s group gathered in Benin City this week in clear affront of the laws of Nigeria and despite a stern warning by sports minister Solomon Dalung.

They mandated the electoral committee to come up with a new and more convenient date for the elective congress.

It is also yet to be known whether the polls will still take place in Katsina as previously decided.