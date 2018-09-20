Amaju Pinick has become the first person to win a second consecutive four-year term as president of the Nigeria Football Federation (NFF).

The 44-year-old beat off challenges from former president Aminu Maigari, Taiwo Ogunjobi and Chinedu Okoye.

Pinnick, the first vice president of the Confederation of African Football, secured 34 votes from the 44 available in a first round of voting.

Maigari received eight votes, Ogunjobi two and Okoye failed to secure a vote.

The victory means that Pinnick and his new board will run the NFF until 2022.

Throughout his first four years in charge Pinnick has had to deal with claims from Chris Giwa that he was the rightful winner of the 2014 polls.

Fifa has continued to give its backing to Pinnick and also made a five-year ban from football related activities on Giwa a worldwide one.

In his campaign to stay in power Pinnick said he wanted to establish financial independence for the NFF and end its reliance on government funding.

“We have proven that with our national teams the NFF has a very marketable brand, largely thanks to the sheer size of our fan base and international appeal, so it is possible to achieve this financial independence,” the 44-year-old said.

Pinnick and his board sealed some ground-breaking sponsorship agreements with the private sector during his first term and he wants to continue this trend.