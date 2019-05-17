<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

President of the Nigeria Football Federation, Mr. Amaju Melvin Pinnick, has stated in clear terms that the NFF will soon institute a welfare foundation for former Nigeria international players in order to guarantee ready funding for them in case of unexpected health challenges.

Pinnick gave this assurance in London Thursday, hours after receiving former Nigeria captain Christian Chukwu alongside his wife Lilian Nkeiruka and sister Mrs Edith Chinelo Motanya after the former Super Eagles captain and coach arrived for medical treatment.

“You would recall that at the last AITEO/NFF Football Awards in Lagos on 1st April 2019, we had announced that a welfare foundation would be instituted for our legends to take care of them in times of their need,”Pinnick was quoted in a statement issued by the NFF’s Communications department.

“At that time, we didn’t even have any idea that Chukwu would be faced with this kind of health challenge.”

“I am happy that he is here now and we have made adequate arrangements for his surgery, medication and general after-surgery care. He will get the best treatment possible and we are confident he will return to Nigeria hale, hearty and sound of mind and body.”

Meanwhile, Chukwu will have the surgery and immediate after-surgery care at the Wellington Hospital on Circus Road, in St. John’s Woods.