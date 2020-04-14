<a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>





Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) president Amaju Pinnick has revealed that top-class coaches have applied for the Super Falcons job.

Following the exit of Swedish coach Thomas Dennerby last year, the coaching position of the Falcons has remained vacant.

Dennerby’s last assignment with the Falcons was at the 2019 FIFA Women’s World Cup in France, where they got to the round of 16.

And speaking on the situation concerning the Falcons coaching position, Pinnick revealed the ongoing coronavirus pandemic has made it difficult to appoint a coach for the team.





However, speaking on Channels Television on Monday, Pinnick said top-class coaches have indicated their interest.

“We should have had that done already, but for the situation we are in right now. There are lots of top coaches who applied and we are excited about that.”

And on plans lined up by the NFF for this year which unfortunately have been called off as a result of the coronavirus, he said: “In Nigeria also we were meant to celebrate the 1999 set of the Super Falcons at our own NFF/AITEO Awards, we are not sure when we can have that program this year.

“Aiteo one of our major sponsors is even affected by Oil prices slump. We will take some difficult decisions.”