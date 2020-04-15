<a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>





President of Nigeria Football Federation Amaju Pinnick says the coronavirus situation has delayed the appointment of a substantive coach for the Super Falcons.

Nigeria’s senior women’s team are yet to have a new gaffer since the exit Thomas Dennerby last September.

Speaking in an interview with Channels TV on Monday, Pinnick assured that a world-class coach will be appointed for the Falcons in the coming weeks.

The Delta state football administrator also maintained that quite a number of tacticians have shown interest in the Falcons job.





“We ought to have done this by now because like I said, it is out of our hands now,”

“We contracted PwC as a consultant to advertise and get us a world-class coach and they were in the process of doing that before the coronavirus started.

“We had given them a deadline. We wanted them to appoint a coach before the end of April so that the coach could start work immediately.

“The good news is that we have a lot of coaches that have shown interest if I mention their names you will be shocked, but I won’t. We will give Nigerians the best.”