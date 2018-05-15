Nigeria Football Federation president Amaju Pinnick has rubbished speculations that the pre-World Cup friendly between Super Eagles and the Leopards of Democratic Republic of Congo billed for May 28 in Port Harcourt has been put off.

There were speculations that the match will be canceled because of an Ebola out break in the Congo DR. The Ebola outbreak started more than five weeks ago and has claimed 18 lives, including one health care worker.

Pinnick has stated that there are measures that will be taken by the Nigerian Federation in partnership with the Health Ministry when the Congolese delegation arrives in Nigeria.

‘’It is in a very remote village in Congo, besides 98 percent of their players are foreign-based players, they are flying in,’’ Pinnick told Channels Television.

‘’They will fly into Port Harcourt at 6pm on the 25th of this month, three days to the march. The airplane will wait for them and take them back. ‘’Officially just to be cautious, we have written to the Ministry of Health to give us cover, before they arrive and leave, they will test them just to take extra precaution.’’

Meanwhile, the Fédération Congolaise de Football-Association (FECOFA) has announced a 32-man provisional roster for the trip to Port Harcourt and ex-Arsenal schoolboy Benik Afobe, ex-Chelsea winger Gaël Kakuta, Everton’s Yannick Bolasie and Newcastle United star Chancel Mbemba are among the eye-catching names in the group.