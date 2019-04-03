<a href='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt='' /></a> <a href='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt='' /></a> <a href='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt='' /></a> <a href='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt='' /></a>

The President of the Nigeria Football Federation (NFF), Amaju Pinnick, has raised the hopes of Nigerian footballers by announcing plan to put in place a foundation for their welfare.

While delivering his keynote address at the 2nd Aiteo/NFF Football Awards held at the Eko Hotel & Suites, Victoria Island, Lagos on Monday night, Pinnick said the players were the most important aspect in the beautiful game of football and should be taken care of.

“The NFF recognize and appreciate the great efforts of our footballers who have done well locally and internationally for the glory of our country,” Pinnick said.

“They are a most important aspect in the game because, without them, there will be no FIFA, NFF, sponsors, fans and others.

“The NFF will be putting in place the NFF Foundation principally to look into the welfare of players.”

Pinnick’s announcement will no doubt raise the hopes of several Nigerian footballers especially those who are no longer active, many of whom are now living in poverty.