The Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) has no plans to sack Super Eagles head coach, Gernot Rohr after the Africa Cup of Nations, according to the NFF President, Amaju Pinnick.

The NFF has come under pressure to relieve the German after Sunday’s 2-1 semi final defeat at the hands of Algeria but Pinnick reiterated’s the federation’s committment to retain Rohr having met his AFCON target.

“He will remain in the job. I have complete confidence in him,” Pinnick told Nigeria journalist, Osasu Obayiwana.

“Gernot has taken us to the semi-final, the target we set for him. Right now, we have a third-place match to play for and we intend to have our team leave Egypt with honour.

“There are some people that have been calling on me and the federation to sack Gernot. But I am not going to do that. In fact, Gernot is going on a refresher training period with Bayern Munich after the Nations Cup. We have a long-term plan with him.”

‘We have had rocky and difficult moments in our relationship, but this is normal in any relationship between two people. He is a good coach and we want him to remain with us. That said, we will work together on what needs to be improved upon.”

On Wednesday Nigeria tackle Tunisia in the third-place match at the Al Salam Stadium, Cairo.