<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

NFF president Amaju Pinnick has said plans were in the offing to appoint a new coach for the senior female national team, Super Falcons.

The Falcons has been without a coach since the departure of Thomas Dennerby who left for India in October citing several breaches of his contract, including, unpaid wages and a lack of co-operation from the federation.

Speaking at the finals of the Oshoala Football Championship For Girls, which ended at the Campos Mini Stadium, Lagos yesterday,

Pinnick, disclosed that the federation is doing everything within its power to employ a new handler for the women’s team.

“The NFF has been having series of meetings to discuss the way forward for our national teams,” he said.