Nigerian Football Federation President Amaju Pinnick believes that the passing of the establishment bill of the NFF by the Senate is a landmark achievement.

The bill seeks to ensure mandatory systematic development of football through institutional, age and gender competitions and it provides for the development of coaches and referees to enable them to participate in international competitions among others.

The bill was approved by the Senate after Shehu Sani, senator representing Kaduna central, moved for its consideration on Tuesday.

“The passing of the NFF Bill is a landmark achievement,” Pinnick said in an interview on Channels TV.

“We are driven with a passion to serve and have not been perturbed by the distraction.”

Pinnick revealed that there is a ploy against the NFF to scare away their sponsors from bankrolling the national teams.

“Target of those distracting us is to chase our sponsors with untrue stories, but we have been able to assure our sponsors that all is well.”