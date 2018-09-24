The President, Nigeria Football Federation, Amaju Pinnick, has advised Nigeria’s flagbearers in the semi-finals of 2018 CAF Confederation Cup, Enyimba FC of Aba, to have unwavering self-belief when they confront Raja Casablanca of Morocco.

According to the federation’s Media Aide, Ademola Olajire, Pinnick gave the advise on Sunday while congratulating the “People’s Elephant” for their 5-1 defeat of Rayon Sports of Rwanda.

The match, played at the Enyimba International Stadium, Aba, qualified the team for the semi-finals of the competition on a 5-1 aggregate.

“I want to commend the players and members of the technical staff for their endeavour in this competition so far.

“I watched their match against CARA Brazzaville in the group phase and I know the players and technical crew have great ambition and can go all the way to the final and do Nigeria proud by winning the cup.

“Their next opponents, Raja Casablanca, are a tough act. But Enyimba have the players and the technical team to plot victory and all they require is strong self-belief to conquer the Moroccans,” Pinnick said in statement by Olajire.

“I appeal to all Nigerian fans and football stakeholders to give the club necessary support to make us smile as they are the only Nigerian club left in continental club competition this year.