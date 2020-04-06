<a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>





Nigeria Football Federation President Amaju Pinnick has disclosed that Super Eagles coach Gernot Rohr could be offered a new deal next week.

Rohr’s contract talks with the NFF is long overdue given the fact that the German’s current deal will expire in June.

The football governing body had set out many timelines for opening negotiations with the 56-year-old, but no firm offer has emerged.

However, speaking on Arise TV on Monday morning, Pinnick confirmed that a definite offer will be sent to Rohr within the next seven days.

“In one week, Rohr will get his contract, he should study his contract and come back to us. So, give and take, within seven days, he should have his contract,” said Pinnick.





The NFF boss also insisted that the former Bordeaux manager will have to comply with some stipulations in the fresh deal.

“Thee only thing that can impede the contract is if he refuses some of our new clauses in the contract.”

“He should live in Nigeria and go around to watch the league matches and see how to nurture the players.”

“He has to be paid in naira, we will pay him naira equivalent of the dollars, we have to strengthen our currency. If he’s able to accept, we have a deal.”

Rohr who led Nigeria to a second-round appearance at the 2018 FIFA World Cup in Russia and a third-place finish at last year’s AFCON in Egypt joined the Eagles in August 2016.