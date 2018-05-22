The President of the Nigeria Football Federation, Amaju Pinnick, has assured that there will not be any form of distractions for the Super Eagles, as the team goes into the Russia 2018 World Cup with owed bonuses and promisory notes secured and ready to be paid.

It was learnt on authority that the early release of $2m from the world football governing body, FIFA has helped in a long way to making the NFF meet all their financial obligations to the players ahead of time.

Pinnick, who confirmed the development on Sunday said the federation was excited that the effort they put in at ensuring a distraction-free campaign had been achieved.

He said: “We are glad that our efforts and relationship with FIFA has always paid off. We were also then able to raise $800, 000 in addition, which gave the federation the exact amount needed to prosecute the World Cup and the remaining pre-World Cup games.

“We are confident now that without any distraction, the players can concentrate with Nigerians and fans of the Eagles see the most organised outing so far.”

The NFF signed an agreement with the players before their friendly match against Argentina played in Russia, which the Super Eagles won 4-2.