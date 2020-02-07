<a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>





The president of Nigeria Football Federation, Amaju Pinnick has hailed midfielder Wilfred Ndidi for his good performance for the Super Eagles over the years.

Speaking to journalists, Pinnick said the Leicester City midfield is one of the most committed players in the Super Eagles.

Pinnick said: “I don’t joke with (Wilfred) Ndidi. The same way he plays for Leicester City is the same way he plays for the Eagles that is patriotism.

“We’ve seen players who play for the national team protecting their legs when they play for the Eagles but give all to their clubs.





The former CAF first vice president added the Federation are happy with the continuous improvement of the Super Eagles before concluded that the three African Champions are not afraid of any opponents.

“However, we are happy with the crop of players in the Eagles today because they give their all. We have lots of players coming in to play for the national teams.

“We play quality matches and are not scared of playing the big names. We‘ve played Brazil, Argentina, England, Poland, Serbia and in Africa, we have played Senegal, Cameroun.

We are not scared and that’s the Warri spirit in me. People come to me and say ‘President, how are we going to play these people? I simply tell them, ‘it’s 11-11 a side.’ he said.