President of the Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) Amaju Pinnick has told a gathering of southern FA bosses he will be the next president of the Confederation of African Football (CAF).

It was a full house in Lagos when the Southern Fas met Saturday to strategise for the forthcoming NFF executive committee polls fixed for September in Katsina.

Only Edo State and Ebonyi State FAs did not attend the gathering.

Pinnick, who was elected to the CAF executive committee in March 2017, reassured the house he will be the next CAF boss.

In several media interviews, Pinnick has spoken about his prominence at both CAF and FIFA.

Most observers have put Ghana FA president and CAF first vice-president Kwesi Nyantakyi as a front runner to succeed incumbent CAF boss Ahmad.

But Pinnick maintained that he enjoys more clout than Nyantakyi at CAF and so has the best chance to head the continental football governing body.

Pinnick is vying for a second four-year term as NFF president.