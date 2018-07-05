The Confederation of African Football, CAF, has appointed Nigeria’s Amaju Pinnick as its First Vice President.

This was conveyed in a letter dated July 5, 2018, sent to all CAF affiliated national associations and signed by CAF General Secretary, Amr Fahmy.

According to the scribe, the appointment followed the resignation of the erstwhile General Secretary, Mr. Kwesi Nyantakyi.

The letter by Mr Fahmy, made available to newsmen is reproduced below:

Subject: Appointment of CAF 1st Vice-President

Following the resignation of the 1st Vice-President Mr. Kwesi NYANTAKYI, CAF President, after consulting

the members of the Emergency Committee, appointed Mr. Amaju Melvin PINNICK as 1st Vice-President.

This decision is immediately applicable, in accordance with article 27 para. 2 of the Statutes, which will be ratified by the Executive Committee in its session scheduled on the 27 and 28 of September 2018.

We thank you for kindly taking note.

Regards,

CONFEDERATION AFRICAINE DE FOOTBALL

Amr Fahmy

General Secretary