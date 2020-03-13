Alvaro Morata is set to remain with Atletico Madrid through June 2020 with the club opting to pay €16 million (£13.8 million-$18 million) to continue the loan arrangement with Chelsea.

Atlético Madrid striker, Álvaro Morata, has been included in the UEFA Champions League team of this week.

UEFA released the Champions League team in a post on its official website on Thursday.

Morata, who joined Atletico from Chelsea, was included in the team after his impressive performance for Diego Simeone’s side.

The Spanish striker scored a goal in Atletico Madrid’s 3-2 win against Liverpool on Wednesday.

He made the list, alongside Atletico teammate, Marcos Llorente, and Valencia’s Kevin Gameiro.


Below is the UEFA Champions League team after this week’s round of 16 second-leg fixtures:

Goalkeeper: Péter Gulácsi (Leipzig)

Defenders: Lukas Klostermann (Leipzig), Dayot Upamecano (Leipzig), Angeliño (Leipzig), Juan Bernat (Paris)

Midfielders: Marcos Llorente (Atlético), Ferran Torres (Valencia), Josip Iličić (Atalanta), Marcel Sabitzer (Leipzig)

Forwards: Álvaro Morata (Atlético), Kevin Gameiro (Valencia)

