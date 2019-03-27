<a href='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt='' /></a> <a href='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt='' /></a> <a href='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt='' /></a> <a href='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt='' /></a>

Alvaro Morata scored both goals as Spain won 2-0 away to Malta on Tuesday night to maintain a perfect start to their Euro 2020 qualifying campaign.

The lopsided win saw Spain enjoy 80 percent of ball possession although it did not get anywhere near their 12-1 win over Malta in December 1983.

With coach Luis Enrique called home for a family issue earlier in the day, his assistant coach Roberto Moreno took charge from the dugout as Spain made eight changes from the side which won 2-1 at home to Norway on Saturday night with only Sergio Ramos, Marco Asensio and Morata still in the starting 11.

Spain took control of the ball from the start and totally controlled the ball, although as happened against Norway on Saturday, clear chances were hard to come by.

Alvaro Morata opened the scoring in the 30th minute after a good piece of control and a left foot shot, although keeper Henry Bonella of Malta should probably have kept his shot out.

Saul Niguez fired over a couple of minutes later, before Marco Asensio hit a free kick wide and Morata, also fired over.

Spain keeper Kepa Arrizabalaga was a virtual spectator in the game, but Spain still struggled in the second half to carve out chances. Morata headed wide and Saul saw a shot deflected over.

It wasn’t until the 73rd minute that Morata scored Spain’s second with a powerful header following Jesus Navas’ excellent cross from the right.

Sergio Canales fired wide when well placed and Ramos saw an injury-time header fly over as the Spanish chalked up over 20 shots in the game to just one from the home side, which flew harmlessly over the bar.