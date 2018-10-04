



Alvaro Morata provided the lone goal in Chelsea’s 1-0 win over Vidi in Europa League group-stage action on Thursday.

Morata’s goal in the 70th minute against the Hungarian visitors was his first for the club in six appearances. Visibly frustrated after getting a yellow card four minutes before, the Spain international knocked in a close-range strike after Willian’s header to the goal post.

Ross Barkley, in search for his first goal with the club, nearly doubled the Blues’ lead after hitting the woodwork with a header off Eden Hazard’s free kick in the 77th minute.

Chelsea controlled the ball for the majority of the match at Stamford Bridge, taking 27 attempts to Vidi’s seven.

Chelsea control Group L after two rounds with six points. PAOK Salonika and BATE Borisov stay in the middle with three points each. Vidi remain with no points.