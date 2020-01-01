<a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

Bayern Munich starlet Alphonso Davies admits he is hoping to play a more attacking role for the club in future.

Davies has enjoyed a breakthrough season for Bayern, impressing at left back following injuries to David Alaba and Lucas Hernández.

But the 19-year-old originally made a name for himself as a winger and is earmarking a position change when more natural defensive options are available.

“It’s different,” he told Edmonton Sun. “My mindset growing up was attack, attack, attack, but now it’s defend, defend, defend.

“Now when I want to go forward, I have to be aware of the guys behind me. If I get caught with a long ball, I could be in big trouble.

“I’m playing the game as a defender right now, and hopefully one day they put me up top. But I’m happy to play wherever the coach puts me.”

Bayern return to domestic action against Hertha Berlin on January 19.